U.S. economic growth gauge rises: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth rose to a nine-week high while the annualized growth rate also gained, a research group said on Wednesday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index stood at 132.5 in the week ended November 22, up from 132.1 the prior week. That figure was originally reported as 132.2.

The index’s annualized growth rate was 2.7 percent, the highest since mid-October, up from 2.4 percent the previous week.