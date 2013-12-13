FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. economic growth gauge slips in latest week: ECRI
December 13, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. economic growth gauge slips in latest week: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth edged lower last week, while the annualized growth rate also slowed, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 131.4 in the week ended December 6 from a revised 132.7 the previous week, which originally had been reported as 132.8.

The index’s annualized growth rate slowed to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent a week earlier.

Americas Economics and Markets Desk

