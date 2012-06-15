Instant View: NY Fed manufacturing growth slowed in June

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of manufacturing in New York state fell sharply in June but still showed growth, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Friday.

JUSTIN HOOGENDOORN, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS, CHICAGO

“That is another indication that the U.S. economy is slowing. We are getting consistent evidence of slowing, that on top of what we are getting from Europe. It’s an ugly situation. We might get coordinated central bank action.”

MICHAEL MORAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DAIWA SECURITIES AMERICA, NEW YORK

“The index tends to be highly volatile so I put little weight on it. With that caveat, it was a disappointing report. The headline index was down considerably. It suggests just the slightest increase in manufacturing. The related indexes like new orders and employment also were soft. So it’s signal ling weak activity in the New York area. It would correspond to about 51.1 on the ISM manufacturing index.”

PAUL NOLTE, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT DEARBORN PARTNERS IN CHICAGO

“Pretty consistent with other regional indexes, which were all below consensus. It points to probably weaker data going forward from ISM. This could be taken as good news since it gives the Fed something to do with QE3.”

CARY LEAHEY, SENIOR ECONOMIST AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, DECISION ECONOMICS, NEW YORK

“The Empire State number is disappointing relative to expectations. People thought it would stay where it was or not fall quite so dramatically. But the drop really puts the index near where the overall national manufacturing index is -- at around 52 or 53. It’s saying the manufacturing sector is expanding, just not expanding very rapidly. The difficulty is that it’s another reminder of the loss of momentum in the U.S. and global economy.”

PETER BOOCKVAR, EQUITY STRATEGIST, MILLER TABAK + CO.

“This survey is very volatile month to month so we can’t extrapolate the state of the entire country’s manufacturing base from this one region but New York was one of the standouts in May that is now showing its vulnerability. I‘m sure we’ll see more weakness in other regions as the global economy continues to slow.”

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures trimmed their earlier gains .N.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices slightly extended their gains <US/>.

FOREX: The dollar extended its losses versus the yen <FRX/>.