FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADP September U.S. private jobs increase halved after data overhaul
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

ADP September U.S. private jobs increase halved after data overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The increase in the number of U.S. private-sector jobs in September was only half of what was initially reported, Automatic Data Processing (ADP.O) said after revamping its monthly National Employment Report.

ADP said last week it has overhauled the report to put it more in line with the final revised numbers released by the government in its closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.

As part of the process, ADP has revised its historical data going back to 2001 with its new methodology. September’s figures now show a gain of 88,200 private sector jobs for the month, down from the initial figure of 162,000 from its old report.

August was also lowered to 76,400 from 189,000.

October’s figures - the first report using the new method - will be released on Thursday. Analysts expect private employers to add 135,000 jobs for the month, according to a Reuters poll.

The historical data was made available last week and is on ADP’s web site.

Reporting By Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.