FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private sector added 158,000 jobs in Oct: ADP
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 1, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Private sector added 158,000 jobs in Oct: ADP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Companies added 158,000 jobs in October, data from a payrolls processor showed on Thursday in a revamped report on the private sector labor market.

The ADP National Employment Report showed September’s job gains were revised up to 114,000 after initially being revised to 88,200 as part of ADP’s new methodology. Under the old method, September’s gain was originally reported as 162,000.

Economists had forecast October’s report would show a gain of 135,000 jobs, according to a Reuters poll.

Economists often refer to the ADP report to fine-tune their expectations for the nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday, though it is not always accurate in predicting the outcome. The overhaul is meant to bring ADP’s numbers more in line with the government’s final revised jobs figures.

(Corrects to show September was revised again to gain of 114,000)

Related Coverage

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.