Private sector adds fewer-than-expected jobs in November: ADP
December 5, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

Private sector adds fewer-than-expected jobs in November: ADP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private-sector employers added 118,000 jobs in November, shy of economists’ expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 125,000 jobs.

October’s private payrolls were revised slightly down to an increase of 157,000 from the previously reported 158,000.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.

(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Related Coverage

This story was corrected to show that the report is developed with Moody’s Analytics

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
