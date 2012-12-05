Private sector adds fewer-than-expected jobs in November: ADP

Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private-sector employers added 118,000 jobs in November, shy of economists’ expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 125,000 jobs.

October’s private payrolls were revised slightly down to an increase of 157,000 from the previously reported 158,000.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.

