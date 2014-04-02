FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. private job growth accelerates in March: ADP
#Business News
April 2, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. private job growth accelerates in March: ADP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Job seekers stand in line to meet with prospective employers at a career fair in New York City, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. companies picked up the pace of hiring in March, signaling the dampening effects of harsh winter weather on job growth may be fading, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Domestic private employers added 191,000 workers in March, slightly below economists’ expectations, while gains in the prior month were revised higher, the ADP National Employment Report showed.

“It was a nice spring rebound and we had an upward revision for February,” said Yelena Shulyatyeva, an economist with BNP Paribas in New York.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP jobs report likely showed a gain of 195,000 jobs.

Private payrolls for February were adjusted higher to a gain of 178,000 from the previously reported 139,000.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

