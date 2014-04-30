U.S. private sector adds 220,000 jobs in April: ADP

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. private employers added 220,000 workers in April, the highest amount since November and above analysts’ expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Gains in the prior month were revised higher, to 209,000 from 191,000. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast that the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 210,000 jobs in April.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.