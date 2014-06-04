U.S. private sector adds 179,000 jobs in May: ADP

A woman fills out an application form from a jewelry and gem company during the Gemological Institute Of America (GIA)'s Jewelry Career Fair in New York July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. companies hired 179,000 workers in May, marking the lowest monthly increase since January and missing market expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Private job gains in April were revised down to 215,000 from 220,000.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast that the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 210,000 jobs in May.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.