FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. private sector adds 185,000 jobs in July: ADP
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 5, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. private sector adds 185,000 jobs in July: ADP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Job seekers prepare for career fair to open at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. private employers hired 185,000 workers in July, which was the smallest increase since April and reduced expectations of a strong jobs reading in the government’s payrolls report due Friday, according to a payrolls processor on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 215,000 private jobs in July.

June private payroll gains in June were revised down to 229,000 from an originally reported 237,000 increase, which was the biggest rise since December.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.

The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department‘smore comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, whichincludes both public and private-sector employment.

Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S.employment to have grown by 223,000 jobs in July, matching June’s figure. The unemployment rate was forecast to hold for a second month at 5.3 percent, the lowest since April 2008.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.