U.S. small business hiring hits eight-month high in September - survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. small businesses hired workers at the fastest pace in eight months in September, a suggestion the job market continues to strengthen despite a slowdown in hiring a month earlier.

The National Federation of Independent Business said its monthly survey of its members found they added an average of 0.24 workers per firm last month, on a seasonally adjusted basis. NFIB chief economist William Dunkelberg said that was the highest level since December.

The data bodes well for a broader report on U.S. non-farm employment the government will release on Friday. Economists expect that report to show employers added 215,00 workers to their payrolls last month.

A report earlier on Thursday showed an unexpected drop in new claims for jobless benefits last week, a further sign that the labor market recovery is still on track.

“Reductions in employment are becoming less frequent and smaller ... but it was a surge in hiring that produced a stronger net gain in employment,” NFIB said of its survey, which captured responses from 608 firms.

The NFIB survey continued to suggest small businesses were having difficulty finding the workers they wanted. Fifty percent of owners hired or tried to hire over the last three month, while 42 percent reported few or no qualified applicants.

Twenty one percent reported job openings they could not fill, it said.

In one dark spot, NFIB said the net percent of owners planning to expand their payrolls fell 1 point to a net 9 percent.

(This version of the story has been corrected to change headline to September, not August)