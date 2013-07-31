U.S. private sector adds 200,000 jobs in July: ADP

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. private employers added 200,000 jobs in July, topping economists’ expectations in an encouraging sign for the labor market recovery, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 180,000 jobs. June’s private payrolls were revised up to an increase of 198,000 from the previously reported 188,000.
The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.
Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish