U.S. private sector adds 200,000 jobs in July: ADP

A man walks past job seekers as they fill out job applications for recruiters during a job fair in New York, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. private employers added 200,000 jobs in July, topping economists’ expectations in an encouraging sign for the labor market recovery, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 180,000 jobs. June’s private payrolls were revised up to an increase of 198,000 from the previously reported 188,000.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.