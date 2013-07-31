FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. private sector adds 200,000 jobs in July: ADP
#Business News
July 31, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 4 years

U.S. private sector adds 200,000 jobs in July: ADP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past job seekers as they fill out job applications for recruiters during a job fair in New York, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. private employers added 200,000 jobs in July, topping economists’ expectations in an encouraging sign for the labor market recovery, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 180,000 jobs. June’s private payrolls were revised up to an increase of 198,000 from the previously reported 188,000.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish

