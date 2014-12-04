Job creation at U.S. small businesses modest in November - NFIB

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fewer small businesses added workers in November but the average gain per firm rose slightly and an increasing number of firms anticipated stepping up hiring in the future, a survey released on Thursday showed.

The National Federation of Independent Business said a survey of 615 of its members found only a net 2 percent of firms added workers over the latest period, down a point from October. The average increase per firm, however, rose to 0.05 from zero.

NFIB said 24 percent of the businesses reported job openings they could not fill, a historically high number that was unchanged from October.

“This indicator anticipates no deterioration and possibly a slightly lower (unemployment) rate,” it said.

The group said job creation plans rose a point to a net 11 percent of firms.

The U.S. Labor Department on Friday will release its snapshot of employment in November. Economists polled by Reuters expect non-farm payrolls rose by 230,000 workers last month, a slight pick up from October, with the jobless rate holding at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.