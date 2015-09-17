U.S. job gains through March revised down 208,000

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely created 208,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The reading is a preliminary estimate of the department’s annual “benchmark” revision to closely watched payrolls data.

Once a year, the government compares its non-farm payrolls data, based on monthly surveys of a sample of employers, with a much more complete database of unemployment insurance tax records.

A final benchmark revision will be released in February along with the department’s report on employment for January. Government statisticians will use the final benchmark count to revise payroll data for months both prior to and after March.