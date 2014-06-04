FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. private job growth likely to rebound: Moody's Analytics
#Business News
June 4, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. private job growth likely to rebound: Moody's Analytics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. companies will likely pick up their pace of hiring at above 200,000 in the coming months following a slowdown in May, Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist, Mark Zandi, said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the ADP National Employment Report, which Moody’s jointly developed with ADP, showed domestic private sector added 179,000 jobs last month, fewer than the revised 215,000 created in April and the 210,000 forecast by analysts.

The May private jobs reading “was a bit disappointing,” Zandi said during a conference call with reporters.

He said some of the slowdown in hiring was likely among temporary job placement agencies which had recruited workers aggressively in April.

Despite the May pullback, Zandi said underlying private job growth above 200,000 a month will likely resume.

“We are going to see that come in the next several months,” he said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum

