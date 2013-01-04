No "dramatic" impact on December payrolls from "fiscal-cliff": Solis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The drama surrounding talks to avoid sharp government spending cuts and increases in taxes had not impacted U.S. employment in December, Labor Secretary Hilda Solis said on Friday, adding that the jobs market continues to heal.

“I did not see a dramatic impact in this jobs report, if you look at the unemployment rate, it stayed about the same,” Solis told CNBC.

Employers added 155,000 jobs to their payrolls in December, a slowdown from November’s count of 161,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 7.8 percent.