Cargo containers sit idle at the Port of Los Angeles as a back-log of over 30 container ships sit anchored outside the Port in Los Angeles, California, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Riha, Jr.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. official warned economic policymakers against relying too much on exports to get ahead in a sluggish global economy, saying some countries need to loosen controls on their currencies and open up their financial sectors.

“Countries that are overly reliant on export-led growth, reforms are needed,” Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Nathan Sheets said in a speech on Thursday.