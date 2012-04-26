Instant View: Bernanke says Fed prepared to do more for economy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank “would not hesitate” to launch another round of bond purchases to drive borrowing costs lower if it looked like the economy needed it.

COMMENTS:

KATHY LIEN, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH, GFT FOREX, JERSEY CITY

“At the end of the day, there is still not enough consensus inside the Federal Reserve for any major decisions to be made. While Bernanke’s dovish comments drove the dollar lower, the reality is that QE3 is not an imminent risk. Bernanke is open to the idea but a more drastic pullback in growth or asset markets would be needed for it to become a reality. If the economy moves forward at its current pace, QE3 may not be necessary.”

COLIN LUNDGREN, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, COLUMBIA MANAGEMENT, MINNEAPOLIS

“The statement was not surprising but the forecast was less dovish. The Fed is still highly accommodative.”

“If you put it all together with Bernanke’s press conference, it doesn’t change their action or policy in the next year or two. I wouldn’t call it hawkish. It’s more that they are less dovish.”

“Bernanke is open to the idea to QE3 if economic conditions warrant it.”

PETER BOOCKVAR, EQUITY STRATEGIST, MILLER TABAK + CO, NEW YORK

“In response to the very first question in the Q&A, Bernanke is telling us that he will not hesitate to do more if the economy needs it. When and if the economy will need it will thus remain an unfortunate part of investment analysis.”

JOHN LONSKI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MOODY‘S CAPITAL MARKETS RESEARCH, NEW YORK

“This remains a very mild recovery. The U.S. will have a hard time reaching real GDP growth of 3 percent, which is disappointing.”

“Inflation will remain exceptionally low until the latter part of 2014. With the mild growth, the reduction in unemployment will occur gradually.”

JACOB OUBINA, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“The forecast was broadly as expected. The biggest shift was zero now expect tightening in 2016 and those people migrated to 2014. It is slightly hawkish, but in line with expectations.”

STU HOFFMAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, PITTSBURGH

“It does seem to me that we’re seeing a slight shifting of the timing for when the Fed might raise the funds rate. It’s still out in 2014, but when you connect all the dots, you get a picture of a Fed that is collectively feeling that a rate hike may be warranted a bit sooner. Late 2014 is still the majority opinion, but it’s a closer call now than it was in January. It all sounds to me like a Fed that’s a bit more positive on the economic outlook. And they seem to have moved further away from a third round of quantitative easing.”

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK

“Looking at the interest rate projections it looks like the more positive data over the past few months has affected the people at the more dovish end of the spectrum because we don’t see any more calls for rate hikes in 2016... As a whole it’s a mild step in the, we shouldn’t say hawkish direction, but it still does show that the Fed is on hold and easy policy will remain intact for some time.”

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WORLDWIDE MARKETS, WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY

“The Fed has not changed its cautionary view of the economy and is keeping its potential support mechanisms ready should they become needed. It is likely that the chairman will not voice any deeper concerns for the economy than have been expressed already in the FOMC statement and the Fed economic projections.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: The S&P 500 touches session high after Bernanke says the Fed remains prepared to take additional balance sheet actions if the economy needs it.

BONDS: Intermediate-dated Treasuries prices turn positive.

FOREX: Euro rises versus dollar.