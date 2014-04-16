FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. economic activity increased in most regions -Fed
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 16, 2014 / 6:07 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. economic activity increased in most regions -Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. economic activity picked up in recent weeks as a weather-related drag lifted, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

In its Beige Book report of anecdotal information on business activity collected from contacts nationwide, the U.S. central bank said eight of its 12 districts characterized growth as “modest to moderate.”

Chicago reported that growth had picked up, while New York and Philadelphia said activity had rebounded from slowdowns related to severe weather earlier in the year.

“Reports from the 12 Federal Reserve Districts suggest economic activity increased in most regions of the country since the previous report,” the Fed said.

The report, compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond from data collected before April 7, is broadly in line with data ranging from retail sales to industrial production that have suggested growing momentum in the economy in step with warmer weather.

The economy stumbled early in the year as snow storms and bitter cold disrupted activity.

The Beige Book found that consumer spending had increased in recent weeks in most districts. Auto sales were up in seven districts, while manufacturing improved in most districts.

“Several districts reported that the impact of winter weather was less severe than earlier this year,” the Fed said.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.