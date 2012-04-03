Instant View: Fed softens tone on stimulus talk-minutes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers appear less keen to launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves, according to minutes for the central bank’s March meeting.

COMMENTS:

CLARK YINGST, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT JOSEPH GUNNAR & CO IN NEW YORK

“The minutes threw water on the resurrected notion that QE3 was still very much on the table. I only thought they would enact it if certain conditions developed -- slower growth, employment issues -- which haven’t come to pass. I think that’s better than the Fed feeling it is in an environment where it feels it has to do it.”

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

“The minutes relating to the FOMC meeting on March 13 reveal that meeting participants generally agreed that economic information since January had been positive and indicative of continued modest economic expansion, and had even influenced some to adjust real GDP forecasts for the year upwards, the moderate gains were not enough to revisit their outlooks further out, in 2013 and 2014 given uncertainty how to interpret incoming data.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stocks add to losses.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices turn negative.

FOREX: Dollar turns positive versus euro, gains versus yen.