Instant View: Fed softens tone on stimulus talk: minutes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers appear less keen to launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves, according to minutes for the central bank’s March meeting.

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF FIXED-INCOME STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO ADVANTAGE FUNDS, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:

”The markets reacted to the original Fed policy statement a month ago and then to everything that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and the other Fed officials have been saying. And now we’re seeing what the discussion was like at the March meeting and we’re reacting again. That’s one of the dangers of the transparency: sometimes you get too much communication coming out of the Fed.

”The committee’s discussion was in line with my view that the Fed has a fairly high bar for implementing additional easing. That conclusion is what the markets are reacting to with the dollar strengthening, bonds down, stocks down and gold down a bit.

”The Fed has a high bar for additional easing and investors should not really expect that the news flow will be conducive to the Fed putting in additional easing by the end of April or even June.

“The next Fed policy meeting is in April and then there’s one in June. And that one will be pivotal because Operation Twist will be completed by June 30. Right now it doesn’t look as if there’s a very strong argument in favor of anything beyond Operation Twist.”

PETER BUCHANAN, ECONOMIST, CIBC WORLD MARKETS, TORONTO

“The FOMC statement offers little concrete evidence that further easing is in the cards for now, which could disappoint some market participants. In particular, the number of members supporting additional accommodation has apparently declined from ‘a few’ back in the prior minutes to only ‘a couple’. A negative in view of that for fixed income and supportive for the greenback.”

ROBBERT VAN BATENBURG, HEAD OF GLOBAL RESEARCH, LOUIS CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

”I believe there might be no QE3 immediately. They are more on the fence now about keeping rates exceptionally low through at least late 2014. This is not what the market is looking for. It comes as a bit of surprise. The (stock) market is selling off here, but we could see the sell-off evaporate before the close.

“Last week, Chairman Bernanke was painting a picture that more quantitative easing could be on the way. He was very dovish. This (FOMC minutes release) takes some of it out of the market right now. It is too early to speculate on that because we are still in the middle of Operation Twist. Europe could still rekindle the need for more stimulus.”

PETER KENNY, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT KNIGHT CAPITAL IN JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY

“What is being anticipated or what people are looking for now is when does the trend reversal start taking shape or form - when does inflation force the Fed’s hands? Of course, inflation, in some way, the proxy for that is going to be further improvement in the economy. Although that may not actually be inflationary, it will be looked at as a precursor to a move higher in rates.”

“No more of that artificial sweetener that the markets have become so accustomed to getting a regular dose of. Honestly, only the most addicted in the market are looking for anything further. There is no rational market participant who could possibly make the argument for any more quantitative easing by any name at this stage of the game, given the balance sheet, given the stabilization, given the gain of two million jobs over the last year and a half or so. It would be awfully difficult to justify economically, even politically. At this stage of the game, people realize the markets are going to have to do the work now, the lifting and the gains in terms of employment and productivity and GDP growth. That is going to have to come from the market at this stage of the game.”

VASSILI SEREBRIAKOV, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO, NEW YORK

“I think the market’s attention was caught by the reference to no further easing unless growth slows. I think what also might have caught their attention is some openness to revisiting the 2014 pledge if the economic outlook changes. I think the minutes overall are more consistent with the tone of the FOMC statement than perhaps some of Chairman Bernanke’s remarks that followed the meeting. So in a way this is helping the dollar and helping bond yields, but really we’re just moving back to an assessment of the Fed stance that was prevailing after the meeting on the basis of that statement.”

CLARK YINGST, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT JOSEPH GUNNAR & CO IN NEW YORK

“The minutes threw water on the resurrected notion that QE3 was still very much on the table. I only thought they would enact it if certain conditions developed -- slower growth, employment issues -- which haven’t come to pass. I think that’s better than the Fed feeling it is in an environment where it feels it has to do it.”

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

“The minutes relating to the FOMC meeting on March 13 reveal that meeting participants generally agreed that economic information since January had been positive and indicative of continued modest economic expansion, and had even influenced some to adjust real GDP forecasts for the year upwards, the moderate gains were not enough to revisit their outlooks further out, in 2013 and 2014 given uncertainty how to interpret incoming data.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stocks add to losses.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices turn negative.

FOREX: Dollar turns positive versus euro, gains versus yen.