U.S. budget deficit smaller than expected in February
#Business News
March 13, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. budget deficit smaller than expected in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Capitol dome is pictured in the pre-dawn darkness in this general view taken in Washington, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a smaller budget deficit than expected in February as receipts came in stronger than in the same period a year ago.

The federal government ran $193.5 billion into the red last month, the Treasury Department said on Thursday in a monthly budget statement. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a budget deficit of $212.0 billion.

Receipts totaled $144 billion in February, up from $123 billion in February 2013.

Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Andrea Ricci

