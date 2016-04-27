FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wall Street upgrades U.S. GDP view after trade data
April 27, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Wall Street upgrades U.S. GDP view after trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some of Wall Street’s top firms on Wednesday raised their forecasts on the pace of U.S. economic growth in first quarter after the advance data on goods trade deficit shrank in March, posing a smaller drag on overall business activity.

Below is a list of the upgraded views on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter among primary dealers, or the 23 firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve.

Firm Latest U.S. Previous U.S. Q1

Q1 GDP view GDP view

(annualized) (annualized)

Barclays 0.7 pct 0.5 pct

Credit Suisse 0.8 pct 0.6 pct

Daiwa 1.0 pct 0.5 pct

Goldman Sachs 1.0 pct 0.8 pct

J.P. Morgan 0.4 pct 0.3 pct

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
