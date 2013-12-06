FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says jobs report shows need to extend jobless benefits
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2013 / 2:58 PM / 4 years ago

White House says jobs report shows need to extend jobless benefits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A report showing strong gains in U.S. employment also showed no progress in reducing long-term joblessness and should steer Washington toward extending unemployment benefits set to expire this year, the White House said on Friday.

The U.S. jobless rate fell to 7 percent last month, a five year low.

But White House economist Jason Furman said the drop was “entirely short-term unemployed finding jobs.”

With “just as many long-term unemployed as ever, that’s why it’s so important to be extending unemployment insurance,” Furman told CNBC.

Emergency jobless benefits for 1.3 million long-term unemployed people are set to run out on January 1 unless the U.S. Congress agrees on an extension.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.