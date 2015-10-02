FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global weakness weighing on U.S. job growth: White House adviser
October 2, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Global weakness weighing on U.S. job growth: White House adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Economic weakness overseas is spilling onto America’s shores and weighing on U.S. job growth, a top White House economic adviser said on Friday after the government reported that non-farm employment expanded by just 142,000 in September.

“There is no doubt that the events happening in the rest of the world are affecting the U.S. economy,” Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman told CNBC. “Broadly, we’re really happy to see the unemployment rate where it is but the events in the rest of the world, they matter for us here in the United States.”

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Megan Cassella; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
