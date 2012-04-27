Instant View: Growth slows on inventories, weak business spending

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Economic growth cooled in the first quarter as businesses cut back on investment and restocked shelves at a moderate pace, but stronger demand for automobiles softened the blow.

RICHARD FRANULOVICH, SENOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, NEW YORK

“The weaker-than-expected GDP growth is still consistent with moderate growth in the U.S. I do not think that this in any way adds to speculation about QE3 because the numbers are within the Federal Reserve’s range. We did get a move lower in the dollar against the yen, but in the end, all these moves could be short-lived. Risk assets want to go higher.”

CAMILLA SUTTON, CHIEF CURRENCY STRATEGIST, SCOTIA CAPITAL “Certainly a bit of a mixed picture, a disappointment on the headline coming in at 2.2 versus expectations of 2.5. Personal consumption was positive. But overall weaker-than-expected GDP. It does open the door for the Fed to remain dovish.”

DANIEL HWANG, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, FOREX.COM, NEW YORK

“GDP was worse-than-expected and that increases the chances of the Fed launching QE3. Markets shrugged off the Spanish rating action and we could see risk assets continue upward momentum on expectations of a Fed move. This is negative for the dollar as it increases QE3 chances. Some of the other data may offset GDP a bit and we could see some back-and-forth action today.”

MARK ZANDI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MOODY‘S ANALYTICS, WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA

“The key miss was a much larger than expected drop in government spending due to a big drop in defense. This doesn’t reflect the health of the economy at all. It is disappointing that business investment fell, but that could prove temporary.”

STEVEN BAFFICO, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT FOUR WOOD CAPITAL PARTNERS IN NEW YORK

“I don’t think it is terribly surprising. We had been expecting something like this, something sub-2.5 percent growth. There’s nothing catastrophic happening, this is just slow growth and this underscores that the economy is on sound footing but nothing more. It doesn’t dramatically change the way we think about things.”

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures pare gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices briefly turn positive.

FOREX: Euro gains versus dollar. Dollar falls to lowest since mid-April versus the yen.