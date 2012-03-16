Need combo of tax hikes, spending cuts: Geithner

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday there was “no alternative” to combining tax increases and spending cuts in order for the United States to achieve fiscal sustainability.
Answering questions after a speech to the Economic Club of New York, Geithner also said the downside risks to the economic recovery have diminished around the world, noting that there had been progress made on the debt crisis in the euro zone.
Reporting By Glenn Somerville and Leah Schnurr