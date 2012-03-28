Geithner makes case for reducing homeowner loans

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks during a news conference on the state of financial reform at the Treasury Department in Washington February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Wednesday rebuffed a housing regulator’s concerns that allowing mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to reduce homeowners’ mortgages would only protect the big banks.

“There are some cases where principal reduction is not just good for the homeowner, not just good for the community, but it’s good for the taxpayer too,” Geithner told a congressional panel.

The Obama administration has been trying to use government resources to help the U.S. housing market. But it has faced resistance from the regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s acting director Edward DeMarco.

DeMarco has maintained that his regulator’s mission is to protect the taxpayer money that was used to prop up the mortgage buyers after massive losses at the companies threatened the global financial system.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, DeMarco said that reducing the mortgages would amount to a transfer of taxpayer wealth to the biggest U.S. lenders.

However, Geithner said the administration has been encouraging DeMarco and his agency to take another look at the math.

“We think there is a strong case in some circumstances to add principal reduction as part of their strategy to help maximize returns to the taxpayer,” Geithner said. “I hope he is going to be in a position to indicate what he plans to do in the next several weeks,” he said.

The U.S. Treasury is running a number of programs designed to help keep homeowners in their homes. Its premier program gives lenders incentives to modify loans. Another provides funding to the hardest hit states to reduce homeowners’ mortgage balances.

The administration’s latest housing initiative requires Congress to approve a $5 billion to $10 billion plan to help homeowners take advantage of lower interest rates.

That proposal seeks to help homeowners who have been locked out of refinancing by moving them into loans backed by the government’s Federal Housing Administration.

The Obama administration estimates it could reach 3.5 million Americans who are not currently in government-guaranteed loans. An additional 11 million homeowners whose loans are backed by government-controlled entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could also be eligible.