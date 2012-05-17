FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. economy still faces "very tough challenges": Geithner
May 17, 2012 / 12:39 PM / in 5 years

U.S. economy still faces "very tough challenges": Geithner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner delivers remarks to members of the Greater Baltimore Committee in Baltimore, Maryland, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Europe’s debt crisis, higher oil prices and the year-end budget cuts and tax increases still remain risks to the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday.

“We still live in a dangerous and uncertain world, with Europe confronting a severe and protracted crisis,” Geithner said in remarks prepared for the Greater Baltimore Committee group of regional businesses and non-profit organizations.

But although Geithner said the United States was facing “very tough challenges,” he said they were manageable.

“I prefer our challenges to those of any economy anywhere in the world,” he said, adding that he believed that the simultaneous expiration of U.S. tax breaks and the threat of budget cuts presented an opportunity for politicians to find a way to put the country on a more sustainable fiscal path.

Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

