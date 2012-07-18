FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Balanced mix of reforms needed: Geithner
July 18, 2012 / 1:13 PM / 5 years ago

Balanced mix of reforms needed: Geithner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) discussion on the state of the global economy and the U.S. recovery in advance of the G-20 Summit, in Washington June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The uncertainty surrounding the tax raises and spending cuts set to go into effect next year poses a significant risk, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday.

A balanced mix of reforms is needed for the United States to dig out of a “fiscal hole”, Geithner said during an interview with CNBC at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference.

The U.S. economy is facing $4 trillion worth of expiring tax cuts and automatic government spending reductions, dubbed the “fiscal cliff”, and most analysts do not expect Congress to act to soften the blow until after the congressional and presidential elections in November.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, Leah Schnurr and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
