FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pending home sales match two-year high
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 27, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Pending home sales match two-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A model home sits for sale in Carlsbad, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes matched a two-year high in May, fueling optimism the housing market is poised for a recovery.

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, rose 5.9 percent to 101.1. The index level matched the two-year high reached in March, while the gain was the largest since October 2011.

Before March, the last time pending home sales were as high was April 2010 when buyers were rushing to beat the deadline for a home-buyer tax credit, which was about to expire, the NAR said.

“The housing market is clearly superior this year compared with the past four years,” Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist said in a statement. “We’re on track to see a 9 to 10 percent improvement in total sales for 2012.”

Economists polled by Reuters had expected signed contracts, which lead home sales by a month or two, to rise 1.0 percent after a previously reported 5.5 percent drop in April.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Neil Stempleman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.