Pending home sales hit three-year high

A real estate sales sign sits outside of a house for sale in Phoenix, Arizona June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose to their highest level in three years in April, but a shortage of properties for sale could slow down the momentum.

The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, rose 0.3 percent to 106.0, the highest reading since April 2010.

The increase, however, was less than economists’ expectations for a 1.1 percent advance, suggesting tight supplies of properties could slow sales. Contracts, which become sales after a month or two, had increased 1.5 percent in March.

The housing market’s fortunes have decisively shifted for the better and it is regaining its dominance in the economy, acting as a buffer against belt-tightening in Washington.

The recovery, marked by a soaring home prices and dwindling supplies, is being driven by the Federal Reserve’s very easy monetary policy stance, which has kept mortgage rates low.

Although mortgage rates spiked last week to their highest level in a year amid heightened speculation the Fed will soon start to scale back monetary stimulus, economists do not believe higher borrowing costs would derail the housing recovery.

About a third of home resales are cash transactions.

Contracts were up 10.3 percent compared to April last year.

Last month, home resale contracts rose in the Northeast and Midwest. Contracts fell in the South and West.