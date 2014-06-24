FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. home prices up less than forecast in April: S&P/Case-Shiller
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. home prices up less than forecast in April: S&P/Case-Shiller

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Single family homes for sale are seen in San Marcos, California October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices rose less than expected in April, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 0.2 percent in April on a seasonally adjusted basis. A Reuters poll of economists forecast a gain of 0.8 percent following gains of 1.2 percent in March.

Non-seasonally adjusted prices rose 1.1 percent in the 20 cities, compared to an expectation of a 0.8 percent rise.

“Near term economic factors favor further gains in housing,” said David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, in a statement. “However, housing is not back to normal: prices are being supported by cash sales, low inventories and declining foreclosure and REO (Real Estate Owned) sales. First time home buyers are not back in force and qualifying for a mortgage remains challenging.”

Prices in the 20 cities rose 10.8 percent year over year, shy of expectations for 11.6 percent.

The seasonally adjusted 10-city gauge was unchanged in April versus a 1.2 percent gain in March, while the non-adjusted 10-city index rose 1.0 percent in April compared to a 0.8 percent gain in March.

Year over year, the 10 city gauge also rose 10.8 percent.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.