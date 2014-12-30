FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. home price growth slows further in October: S&P/Case-Shiller
December 30, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. home price growth slows further in October: S&P/Case-Shiller

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A real estate sign advertising a home "Under Contract" is pictured in Vienna, Virginia, outside of Washington, in this file photo taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home price appreciation slowed less than forecast in October, as there were hints of some re-acceleration in home prices in some cities by year-end, according to a closely watched survey released on Tuesday.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 4.5 percent in October from the prior year, compared with a revised 4.8 percent increase in September. A Reuters poll of economists forecast a 4.4 percent increase.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, prices in the 20cities rose 0.8 percent for the month. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an increase of 0.4 percent.

However, non-seasonally adjusted prices fell 0.1 percent in the 20 cities on a monthly basis, Analysts had expected them to be unchanged.

“After a long period when home prices rose, but at a slower pace with each passing month, we are seeing hints that prices could end 2014 on a strong note and accelerate into 2015,” David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement.

A broader measure of national housing market activity rose at a 4.6 percent clip on a year-over-year basis, compared with a 4.8 percent rate in September. The seasonally adjusted 10-city gauge rose 0.7 percent inOctober versus a revised 0.2 percent gain in September, while the non-adjusted 10-city index dipped 0.1 percent for a second straight month in October.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

