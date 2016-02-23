U.S. home prices up in December, but short of expectations

A man walks on a job site of a home under construction in Manhasset, New York September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Annualized U.S. single-family home prices rose less than expected in November, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas rose 5.7 percent in December on a year-over-year basis, matching the increase the month before. That was just below the 5.8 percent estimate from a Reuters poll of economists.

“While home prices continue to rise, the pace is slowing a bit,” said David M. Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Prices rose 0.8 percent in December from November on a seasonally adjusted basis, the survey showed, just short of expectations for a rise of 0.9 percent.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, prices were unchanged from November.

Home prices in three U.S. cities, San Francisco, Denver and Portland, Oregon, continue to report the highest year-over-year gains, the survey showed.