NEW YORK U.S. consumer confidence rose to an 11-month high in August, with households more upbeat about the labor market, in a further sign that the economy was regaining steam after faltering in the first half of the year.

While other data on Tuesday showed a moderation in house prices in June, the gains probably remain sufficient to boost household wealth and continue to support consumer spending, as well as make home purchasing affordable for first-time buyers.

"This will likely be interpreted as more evidence that the U.S. economic recovery is back on track following the missteps earlier this year," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index increased 4.4 points to 101.1 this month, the highest reading since September 2015. Consumers' assessment of both current business and labor market conditions improved significantly in August.

The survey's so-called labor market differential, derived from data about respondents who think jobs are hard to get and those who think jobs are plentiful, was the most favorable since January 2008. This piece of data, which closely correlates to the unemployment rate in the Labor Department's employment report, is pointing to further declines in the jobless rate and labor market slack.

There was a rise in the share of consumers expecting an increase in incomes and fewer anticipated a decline.

The dollar rose to a session high against a basket of currencies after the confidence data, while prices for U.S. government debt fell. U.S. stocks were trading marginally lower.

STREAM OF UPBEAT DATA

The consumer confidence report added to strong data on consumer spending, residential construction, durable goods orders and industrial production that have suggested an acceleration in economic growth after output expanded at 1.0 percent in the first half of the year.

The steady stream of bullish economic reports could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to raise interest rates this year, even as inflation pressures remain benign.

"We advise Fed officials to throw their caution to the wind just like the American consumer is. It is time for Fed officials to get back on track and move rates up at a gradual pace," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.

Separately, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller composite home price index of 20 U.S. metropolitan areas rose 5.1 percent in June from a year ago after increasing 5.3 percent in May.

"Overall, residential real estate and housing is in good shape," said David M. Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Prices in the 20 cities fell 0.1 percent in June from May on a seasonally adjusted basis, the survey showed, matching expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, prices increased 0.8 percent from May. Home prices in three U.S. cities - Denver, Seattle and Portland, Oregon - showed the highest year-over-year gains, the survey showed.

