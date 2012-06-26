FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Housing data encouraging, outlook unclear: Shiller
June 26, 2012 / 2:23 PM / in 5 years

Housing data encouraging, outlook unclear: Shiller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A pick-up in U.S. housing prices is an encouraging sign but it is too early to say for sure that the market has stabilized, Yale economics professor Robert Shiller told Reuters Insider on Tuesday.

“I‘m not saying that it’s going to go down, but I am certainly not going to agree that it can’t go down,” Shiller, the co-creator of the Standard & Poor‘s/Case Shiller home price index, said of U.S. house prices.

Earlier on Tuesday, the S&P/Case Shiller index showed single-family home prices in 20 metropolitan areas gained 0.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, the third month in a row that the index has risen in monthly terms.

Reporting By Anna Sussman; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
