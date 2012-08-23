Instant View: New home sales rise 3.6 percet in July, but prices fall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New U.S. single-family home sales rose in July but prices fell, giving mixed signals about the strength of the country’s budding housing market recovery.

JACOB OUBINA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“The data is modestly better than expected, so from that perspective it is a constructive report. Home sales, however, are bumping along at very low levels. Also, if you look at August home purchase applications they have plunged precipitously and that does not bode well going forward. We are likely heading for a slowdown from here after the summer finishes off.”

RAVI BHARADWAJ, MARKET ANALYST, WESTERN UNION BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, WASHINGTON DC

“It looks like the report is slightly better than what investors were expecting. Market participants are reacting with not much enthusiasm to the report. The euro is slightly higher, as well as sterling and the Aussie. But generally, there seems to be a muted reaction to the report.”

DAVID CARTER, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT LENOX WEALTH ADVISORS IN NEW YORK

“Home sales rose more than expected, a sign that housing is clearly starting to bottom and that we’re seeing a cyclical recovery.”

MICHAEL WOOLFOLK, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BNY MELLON, NEW YORK

“This was modestly better than expected. The U.S. housing market remains under stress, though, and housing is not contributing to the economy as it once did. We are, however, seeing a stabilization in housing data, which could begin to improve once households have further repaired their balance sheets. But with employment and housing still weak, the Fed believes it is appropriate to provide further monetary stimulus.”

STOCKS: U.S. stocks held onto their earlier losses.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices held onto their earlier gains.