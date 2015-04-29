Contracts for U.S. home sales at highest level since June 2013

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose in March to their highest level since 2013, a positive sign for the U.S. housing market amid expectations it is emerging from a soft patch.
The National Association of Realtors on Wednesday said its pending home sales index rose 1.1 percent last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1 percent gain. The NAR also revised its February reading to show a larger gain than initially reported.
The increase last month put contract signings, which usually turn into sales after a month or two, at their highest level since June 2013.
