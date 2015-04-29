FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Contracts for U.S. home sales at highest level since June 2013
April 29, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Contracts for U.S. home sales at highest level since June 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A home for sale sign hangs in front of a house in Oakton, on the day the National Association of Realtors issues its Pending Home Sales for February report, in Virginia March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose in March to their highest level since 2013, a positive sign for the U.S. housing market amid expectations it is emerging from a soft patch.

The National Association of Realtors on Wednesday said its pending home sales index rose 1.1 percent last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 1 percent gain. The NAR also revised its February reading to show a larger gain than initially reported.

The increase last month put contract signings, which usually turn into sales after a month or two, at their highest level since June 2013.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

