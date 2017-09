New housing construction is seen in Poolesville, Maryland, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. single-family home sales rose more quickly than expected in August on the back of a strong upward revision for the prior’s month’s growth, pointing to a strengthening recovery in America’s housing market.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday sales increased 5.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 552,000 units.