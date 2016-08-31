WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes surged in July after two straight months of declines as demand rose almost across the board, suggesting the housing market remains on solid ground despite last month's drop in home resales.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, increased 1.3 percent to 111.3, the second highest reading in over a decade.
Pending home contracts become sales after a month or two, and last month's implied a pickup in home resales after they declined 3.2 percent in July. Economists had forecast pending home sales rising 0.6 percent last month.
Demand for housing is being driven by the labor market, which is steadily generating steady increases in wages as it nears full employment. Data on house prices, residential construction, new home sales and home builders' confidence have been upbeat in recent months.
Pending home sales rose 1.4 percent from a year ago. Contracts increased 0.8 percent in the Northeast and jumped 7.3 percent in the West. They gained 0.8 percent in the South, but fell 2.9 percent in the Midwest.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
ECB at risk of being overburdened: Villeroy
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank must not be overburdened and others, particularly governments, need to start playing their part to make growth sustainable, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.
Fly economy class: even wealthy Qataris taste austerity
DOHA Fly economy class, share an office, cancel journal subscriptions: these are some of the requests being put to government employees in Qatar, as low energy prices force austerity even among the world's wealthiest citizens.
U.S. housing market turnover to improve over coming year: Reuters poll
Turnover in the U.S. residential property market is set to rise over the coming year, according to a strong majority of analysts polled by Reuters who also forecast the pace of house price gains to remain relatively steady this year and next.