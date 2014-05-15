Home builder sentiment slips to a year low in May

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder sentiment slipped unexpectedly in May to its lowest in a year with a darkening view of the current sales environment for single-family homes outweighing a modest pickup in expectations for activity in the next six months, the National Association of Home Builders said on Thursday.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index fell to 45 in May from a downwardly revised 46 in April, the group said in a statement. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted the index would rebound to 49 in May.

Readings below 50 mean more builders view market conditions as poor than favorable. The May reading was the index’s fourth in a row to come in below 50 and was the lowest since May 2013, when it came in at 44.

The data is the latest among a series of indications that the U.S. housing market has lost momentum in the last several months. Sales of previously owned homes fell each month in the first quarter, while sales of new homes fell in both February and March.

Over the previous several months, builders have consistently raised concerns about stiff credit conditions for buyers and tight supply of building lots and labor. In May, they said financial insecurity among potential buyers was a culprit.

“Builders are waiting for consumers to feel more secure about their financial situation,” NAHB Chief Economist David Crowe said. “Once job growth becomes more consistent, consumers will return to the market in larger numbers and that will boost builder confidence.”

“It is clear that builder sentiment is becoming more in line with the market reality of a continuing but modest recovery,” said NAHB Chairman Kevin Kelly, a builder and developer from Wilmington, Delaware.

The index’s single-family home sales component fell to 48, a one-year low, from 50 after the April figure was revised lower by 1 point.

The gauge of single-family sales expectations for the next six months edged up to a four-month high of 57 from 56, a figure initially reported as 1 point higher.

Prospective buyer traffic rose to 33 from April’s reading of 31. The prior figure was also revised lower by a point.