FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. home builder sentiment rises in June: NAHB
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. home builder sentiment rises in June: NAHB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Residential homes are shown under construction in a new subdivision in San Marco, California March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder sentiment rose more than expected in June, hitting its highest level since September, the National Association of Home Builders said on Monday.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index rose to 59 from 54 in May, the group said in a statement. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted the index would rise to 56.

Readings above 50 indicate more builders view market conditions as favorable than poor. The index has not been below that level since June 2014.

The results indicate “a growing optimism among builders that housing will continue to strengthen in the months ahead,” said NAHB Chief Economist David Crowe. “At the same time, builders remain sensitive to consumers’ ability to buy a new home.”

The single-family home sales component rose by seven points to 65 while the gauge of single-family sales expectations for the next six months rose by six points to 69. Prospective buyer traffic rose by five points to 44.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.