U.S. home builder sentiment slips in October: NAHB
October 16, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. home builder sentiment slips in October: NAHB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Roofers work on new homes at a residential construction site in the west side of the Las Vegas Valley in Las Vegas, Nevada April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell in October, pulling back by the most since February on the heels of a strong reading the previous month, as builders’ notions of the strength of housing market moderated, data from the National Association of Home Builders showed on Thursday.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index fell to 54 in October from 59 in September, the group said in a statement. The drop snapped four straight monthly gains and undershot the median estimate of analysts polled by Reuters for a reading of 59.

The reading was the lowest since July. Readings above 50 mean more builders view market conditions as favorable than poor.

“After the (index) posted a nine-year high in September, it’s not surprising to see the number drop in October,” said NAHB Chief Economist David Crowe. “However, historically low mortgage interest rates, steady job gains, and significant pent up demand all point to continued growth of the housing market.”

The single-family home sales component fell to 57 from 63, and the gauge of single-family sales expectations for the next six months slipped to 64 from 67. Prospective buyer traffic pulled back to 41 from 47.

On the U.S. stock market, a subindex of homebuilders .SPLRCHOME in the S&P 500 .SPX, including D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI.N). Lennar Corp. (LEN.N) and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM.N), has lagged the wider market this year, notching a decline of 6.3 percent while the broader index is now flat for the year in the wake of the recent sell-off in stocks.

Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

