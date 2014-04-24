U.S. jobless claims rise more than expected last week

AT&T hiring manager Cathy Zavala (R) talks to Jose Blackman, 38, who was laid off last year and is looking for a job to support his two children, in Los Angeles, California April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

24-Apr-2014 - WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The number of Americans

filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than

expected last week, but the rise probably does not suggest a

shift in labor market conditions as the underlying trend

continued to point to strength.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 24,000

to a seasonally adjusted 329,000 for the week ended April 19,

the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Claims for the week ended April 12 were revised to show

1,000 more applications received than previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time

applications for jobless benefits rising to 310,000.

The increase probably reflects difficulties adjusting the

data for seasonal fluctuations given a late Easter this year and

the timing of school spring breaks.

The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a

better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons

out week-to-week volatility, rose only 4,750 to 316,750. That

was not too far from pre-recession levels.

A Labor Department analyst said no states were estimated and

there were no special factors influencing the state level data.

The claims report showed the number of people still

receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell 61,000 to

2.68 million in the week ended April 12, the lowest level since

December 2007. The so-called continuing claims covered the

household survey week from which the unemployment rate is

calculated.

Continuing claims fell between the March and April survey

periods, a good omen for the jobless rate. The unemployment rate

was at 6.7 percent in March.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

