U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the Greater Boston Labor Council Labor Day Breakfast in Boston, Massachusetts September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday the world economy was volatile at the moment and the U.S. economy was a bright spot in the mix.

Speaking at a Labor Day event in Boston, Obama warned Republicans that shutting down the federal government over a budget dispute would have negative economic consequences.