U.S. export prices rise for third straight month
February 14, 2014

U.S. export prices rise for third straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Containers are pictured at the ITS terminal at the Port of Long Beach, California December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. export prices rose in January for the third straight month, potentially positive signs for global economic demand and the outlook for American manufacturers.

Prices for U.S. goods and services sold abroad climbed 0.2 percent during the month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the reading would be flat.

Export prices have now risen in four of the last five months, snapping back from six straight months of declines between March and August of 2013.

Import prices also rose last month, increasing 0.1 percent and confounding analysts’ expectations for a slight decline.

Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
