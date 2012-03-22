FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leading economic index up for fifth month
March 22, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 6 years ago

Leading economic index up for fifth month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A gauge of future economic activity compiled by the Conference Board posted a fifth straight monthly increase in February, climbing a healthy 0.7 percent in a sign of gaining economic momentum.

The group’s Leading Economic Index was up to 95.5 in February on gains that were described as broad-based and potentially signaling more progress on jobs, output and incomes in coming months.

“We haven’t seen this kind of a run since we were coming out of recession in 2009,” Conference Board economist Ken Goldstein said.

Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Neil Stempleman

