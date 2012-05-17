FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
April economic index falls, first drop in 7 months
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 17, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

April economic index falls, first drop in 7 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A gauge of future economic activity fell in April for the first time in seven months, according to an industry survey on Thursday that indicated a struggling economic recovery.

The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index decreased 0.1 percent to 95.5, the first drop in the monthly index since September 2011. The index rose 0.3 percent in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to increase 0.1 percent.

“The indicators reflect an economy that’s still struggling to gain momentum,” said Ken Goldstein, an economist at the Conference Board. “Growth is slow, but choppy, and consumers, executives and investors are looking for more progress.”

Employment growth slowed in April, with employers adding 115,000 new jobs to their payrolls, the smallest amount in six months.

Reporting By Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.