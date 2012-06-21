FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leading economic indicators rebound in May
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 21, 2012 / 2:17 PM / 5 years ago

Leading economic indicators rebound in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rebounded in May, the Conference Board said on Thursday, suggesting the economy remained on moderate growth path.

The group’s Leading Economic Index rose 0.3 percent to 95.8 after slipping 0.1 percent in April, and beating economists’ expectations for a 0.1 percent gain.

However, gains in the index last month were capped by a slight shortening of the average workweek in manufacturing, an ebb in consumer confidence and weak stock market prices.

“Economic data in general reflect a U.S. economy that is growing modestly, neither losing nor gaining momentum. The result is more of a muddle through,” said Ken Goldstein an economist at the Conference Board.

“Continued headwinds, both domestic and foreign, make further strengthening of the economy difficult.”

Data ranging from employment to manufacturing and retail sales, suggest the economy has lost steam, leading the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to offer more monetary stimulus further by extending its so-called Operation Twist program to hold down interest rates through the end of the year.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.